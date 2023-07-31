Special Edition of High Five Tournament Series Starts in August with Biggest Prize Pool Ever

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who like to light up their bankroll will be heading to ACR Poker from August 6th to 27th. That's when the special edition of the High Five Tournament Series will run, and it's the biggest version ever with $14.4 Million guaranteed.

"We typically run the High Five in April which is perfect for the '420' theme, but now we're running a special version in August due to player demand," stated Chris Moneymaker, ACR Pro. "So, end your summer on a high note by blazing our smoking-hot tables!"

The High Five
The High Five features increased guarantees on 10 tourneys a day for 22 straight days, up to $14.4 Million. Buy-ins start at just $1.10 and five of the daily tourneys are low stakes, so players with any budget can participate and have a shot at the massive prizes.

Moneymaker added that while all High Five tourneys are buzzworthy, players will definitely want to inhale the three $1 Million GTD events. Included is a Kickoff tourney on Sunday, August 6th and a Main Event on Sunday, August 27th. Both have a $630 buy-in.

New this year to the High Five are the popular Mystery Bounty tourneys. These are recent additions to the ACR Poker lineup and there's a $300,000 GTD ($16.50 buy-in) and a $75,000 GTD ($2.50 buy-in). Day 1s are happening from August 6th to 27th, and Day 2 is on Sunday, August 27th."

To add a touch of fun and in keeping with the theme, the High Five features a daily 10-minute "courtesy break" at 4:20pm ET. This gives players the chance to grab some munchies, have a bathroom break or relax in their own personal way.

For more information on the High Five, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker
Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

