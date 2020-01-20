Special Movie Screening, Reception to Celebrate School Choice Week

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The education-themed movie drama Miss Virginia will fill the big screen at a special event which brings New York City school leaders together and celebrates K-12 education on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Virginia Walden Ford, the education advocate whose life inspired the movie, will be present for a reception, book-signing opportunity, and discussion before the movie.

Parents, educators, and school leaders will attend the special screening, which is one of New York's largest events planned during School Choice Week. The reception and book-signing with Virginia Walden Ford will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Landmark at 57 West and include free appetizers and drinks. At 6:30 p.m., Virginia Walden Ford and National School Choice Week President Andrew Campanella will introduce the film and discuss Virginia's inspiring story of helping enact an opportunity scholarship program for low-income children in D.C.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Miss Virginia tells a story that gets to the heart of expanding educational opportunities and the belief that parents are the first educators of their children," said Darla M. Romfo, president of Children's Scholarship Fund. "This School Choice Week, we are excited to introduce the movie – and Virginia Walden Ford herself – to leaders from quality schools all over New York City while celebrating the diverse educational options they provide."

The movie screening is organized by the Children's Scholarship Fund, which expands educational opportunity by providing scholarships to families in need so children can attend K-8 private schools.

The Landmark is located at 657 West 57th St., at 12th Ave. Event guests can receive free parking at MTP Parking between 11th and 12th Avenues, on the north side of the street.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/new-york.

