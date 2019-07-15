Special Needs Group Donates a $2,000 Joy on the Beach (JoB) Wheelchair and Wheeled Carry Bag to Dive4Vets Organization at Hall of Fame Marina's National Marina Day Celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® (www.specialneedsgroup.com), the leading global provider of special needs equipment rentals, has a mission to deliver an accessible world, it's also dedicated to supporting the local community. Reflecting this commitment, the organization donated a $2,000 Joy on the Beach (JoB) wheelchair and wheeled carry bag to the Dive4Vets organization at Hall of Fame Marina's National Marina Day celebration that took place on June 22 in Fort Lauderdale.

Kary McNeal, a dive professional and founder of Dive4Vets, is a retired gunnery sergeant and US Marine Corps Veteran and he established Dive4Vets as one solution to counteract Veteran suicides, which sadly average 22 lives lost daily for combat deployed veterans.

Dive4Vets assists combat wounded service members, and their families, in overcoming mental and physical combat injuries through therapeutic scuba diving. Learning to dive has long lasting therapeutic benefits that brings a sense of independence back to service members. Scuba diving also helps give relief to those suffering from PTSD.

The donation of the JoB wheelchair will aid our nation's veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, by making the beach and scuba diving more accessible to them. The JoB is the original beach wheelchair that is equipped with innovative wheels that make it easy to roll from the beach into the open water for access to swimming. The wheelchair can easily be lowered into any leisure water venue and its air-filled balloon wheels make it easy to lift the swimmer out of the water with minimal effort, eliminating the need for a wheelchair lift.

"When we heard about the Hall of Fame Marina's National Marina Day celebration with all proceeds benefitting Dive4Vets, we knew that we were the perfect organization to assist veterans with accessibility to the beach," said Andrew J. Garnett, president and CEO of Special Needs Group. "Our goal is to help individuals with disabilities around the world enjoy an accessible world, and that includes those in our own backyard."

"Special Needs Group's generous donation of the Joy on the Beach wheelchair will make a huge impact for our disabled veterans," said McNeal. "Diving is a fun sport that boosts veteran's confidence, and this unique wheelchair will make the beach and diving more accessible to those veterans who were not able to easily access it before."

