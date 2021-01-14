Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) Announces Partnership with TZMO USA for Sales of Seni USA Products

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) announced today that the company has entered into a supplier agreement with TZMO USA for the sale of their Seni USA brand adult incontinence products. SNG – a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company – is dedicated to fulfilling the special needs requirements for persons who want to travel but may need mobility aides, oxygen or other equipment.

"Adding Seni high quality pullups and briefs to our product offering was an easy decision as more incontinent people will have the confidence to travel and maintain their dignity with less worry," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, President & CEO of SNG.

Garnett added, "We are optimistic that people will be ready and excited to travel again in 2021 and for our customer's convenience, Seni products can be delivered directly to their staterooms on most every major cruise line, hotels, resorts, theme parks, and convention centers. With trained delivery agents in over 215 metropolitan areas across 68 countries around the globe, we are ready and excited for the public to travel again."

The Seni products are also available for purchase on SNG's online shop. To order Seni products, visit www.shopspecialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 215 ports and cities located in 68 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

About Seni®

Seni brand is a premium line of incontinence products that falls under the Poland based TZMO SA group umbrella. Since 1951, TZMO has been a leading European manufacturer and supplier of sanitary articles, cosmetics, and medical devices to the world market. Seni incontinence products are fully breathable, super absorbent, have inner leak guards, and are made of soft materials for comfort. Seni products improve the quality of life for incontinent people allowing them to enjoy everyday life activities with confidence. For more information, visit www.seni-usa.com or call Deanna L. Vigliotta at 850-503-7534.

