Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) Now a Distributor of Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Treatment, and Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair and Scalp Treatment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) ― a fully-fledged medical equipment and supply company ― is now a distributor of Miracle Fruit Oil Company's Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Treatment and Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair and Scalp Treatment.

Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Treatment is the world's first and foremost leading hair oil treatment aimed to promote healthy, strong, and beautiful hair of all types. It is the only hair oil treatment that contains miracle fruit seed oil, which nourishes hair from the root to tip, ultimately repairing split ends and reducing hair loss due to breakage.

The oil is produced using a state-of-the-art supercritical extraction machine that conserves the quality of the natural oil. The product protects hair from daily grooming practices and the outside harsh elements such as UV rays, pollution, and poor water quality ― resulting in healthier, more lustrous hair.

Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Hair and Scalp Treatment selectively purifies and uses different beneficial fractions of the miracle fruit seed oil than the Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Treatment. They have different components that have been shown to exhibit different target-specific effects. Not only does the Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Hair and Scalp Treatment prevent hair loss, increase the healthy hair index, and repair damage; but it also alleviates scalp conditions such as redness, scaliness, dandruff, itchy scalp, etc.

"At SNG, we pride ourselves on providing much more than rentals for cruises and hotel/resort destinations," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president & CEO of SNG. "We are constantly seeking out innovative products that can help our clients enhance their daily living.

"By distributing the Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Treatment and Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Hair and Scalp Treatment, we hope to help our customers achieve stronger hair, and a healthier scalp," he continued.



"At Miracle Fruit Oil Company, we specialize in the development of innovative products backed by solid science and clinically proven to improve performance," said Elizabeth Resnick, CEO of Miracle Fruit Oil Company. "We are proud that Special Needs Group, which strives to provide an accessible world for its clients, is a distributor of our products."

Special Needs Group retails the Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Treatment 50ml bottle for $50, the Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Treatment 15ml bottle for $20, and the 50ml Miracle Fruit Seed Oil Hair and Scalp Treatment for $50. For more information or to purchase the products, visit www.shopspecialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 215 ports and cities located in 68 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

About Miracle Fruit Oil Company

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company specializes in the development of innovative products backed by solid science and clinically proven to improve performance. It is the world's first and only company to make products containing Miracle Fruit Seed Oil®, a rare and exotic fruit seed oil derived from a natural and healthy source, the miracle fruit berry. Patents were filed and trademarks registered in the USA and internationally. For more information, visit www.miraclefruitoil.com.

