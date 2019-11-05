Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) to Retail Groundbreaking Soothie° Cushion, Ideal for Travelers with Disabilities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) www.specialneedsgroup.com ― the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals ― is serving as an official retailer of the Soothie° Cushion, which will launch in November 2019.

Ideal for individuals with special needs who are traveling, the Soothie° Cushion can be used to regulate multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis patients' body temperature. In addition, it is utilized for overall wheelchair comfort, and to help relieve the pain of sciatica, scoliosis, arthritis, fibromyalgia, muscular dystrophy, sports injuries, migraines and more.

While hot and cold therapy have been used for thousands of years, the Soothie° Cushion is revolutionary in that it simultaneously uses hot and cold therapy to achieve lasting comfort. Contrasting hot and cold therapy, one immediately after the other, stimulates faster healing and recovery all while providing prescription free pain relief.

"The Soothie° Cushion is in alignment with our mission at SNG, which is to deliver an accessible world through special needs equipment," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president & CEO of SNG. "We want travelers with special needs to enjoy exploring while in comfort, and with peace of mind. The Soothie° Cushion provides a wonderful opportunity for travelers with MS and other disabilities to experience the relief of a new kind of hot and cold therapy."

Soothie° Cushion is invested in the prescription free pain alleviation lifestyle and is determined to spread the word about this new kind of temperature-driven therapy. Heat therapy dilates blood vessels in the muscles, increasing the flow of oxygen and nutrients. This helps damaged tissues heal. In turn, cold therapy decreases inflammation and numbs sore tissues to provide relief. Cold therapy decreases circulation by contracting the veins. Once the cold pack is removed, the veins overcompensate and dilate, allowing blood to rush in. This brings essential nutrients to the affected area.

For heat therapy, the Soothie° Cushion can be used for up to 30 minutes at a time to keep the body from overheating. When the body returns back to its normal temperature, it can be used again.

For cold therapy, the Soothie° Cushion can be used for up to 10 minutes at a time, every hour. It is important to always finish a contrast session with cold, and to avoid open wounds. It is not advised to use contrast therapy after surgery, as it can increase chances of infection and bleeding.

"The product we offer is the result of over a decade of development, testing and research," said Claudia Rimoli, founder and manufacturer of the Soothie° Cushion. "We are extremely proud to partner with Special Needs Group to provide an accessible and portable product for customers with special needs to experience hands free hot and cold therapy relief while traveling."

The Soothie° Cushion retails for $99. For more information or to purchase the Soothie° Cushion, visit www.shopspecialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 215 ports and cities located in 68 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

