Special Olympics and WWE Team Up to Support the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

Taking place in Seattle, WA July 1- July 6, more than 3,500 Special Olympics athletes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 1,000 coaches, 10,000 family members, 10,000 volunteers and an estimated 50,000 spectators will take part in this premier national sports competition, showcasing the power and joy of sports at the highest levels.

WWE will promote the upcoming USA Games through its global media assets including the WWE Network, TV, digital and social media, as well as during upcoming WWE live events held throughout the U.S. To support the road to the USA Games, WWE will be highlighting Special Olympics through the eyes of three athletes: Katie Millar, a Powerlifter from Illinois; C.J. Piantieri, a Powerlifter from Florida; and Joshua Oakley, a Track and Field athlete from Connecticut. Additionally, WWE Superstars will be supporting all Special Olympics athletes at the USA Games by conducting daily autograph signings, medal presentations and attending the Opening Ceremonies.

"We're thrilled to partner with WWE and appreciate their commitment to Special Olympics and to furthering the ideals of inclusion," said Beth Knox, President and CEO of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games. "We know how much our athletes admire WWE Superstars and I know meeting them will be one of the many highlights of their week in Seattle."

"WWE is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with Special Olympics and help spread the message of acceptance and inclusion through our global platforms," said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. "The heart, passion and dedication of Special Olympic athletes is truly inspirational and we look forward to supporting them at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games."

WWE's partnership with Special Olympics started with the 1995 World Games in New Haven, Connecticut, and it has continued through the more recent Special Olympics World Games Los Angeles 2015, the 2014 USA Games in New Jersey, and an ongoing corporate partnership with Special Olympics Connecticut.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5 million athletes and Unified partners in more than 170 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners, including Bank of America, the Christmas Records Trust, The Coca-Cola Company, ESPN, Essilor Vision Foundation, the Golisano Foundation, the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics, Lions Clubs International, Microsoft, Safilo Group, TOYOTA, United Airlines, and The Walt Disney Company. Click here for a full list of partners. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

About the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Seattle, Washington July 1-6, 2018. More than 4,000 participants representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and spectators, will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports. The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will celebrate the Special Olympics movement by promoting the ideals of acceptance and inclusion through sport and by showcasing the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities. The 2018 USA Games will also highlight Special Olympics' work in education, health and community-building. For more information on the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, please visit SpecialOlympicsUSAGames.org.

