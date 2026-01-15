SPECIAL T. ROWE PRICE PODCAST EPISODE EXPLORES THE POWER OF FINANCIAL HISTORY WITH SIR NIALL FERGUSON

T. Rowe Price Investment Institute head Justin Thomson welcomes acclaimed historian Sir Niall Ferguson for a timely discussion on history, markets, and the forces shaping our world.

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and leader in retirement, announces a compelling new episode of "The Angle," its investment-themed podcast focused on the ideas and events influencing financial markets.

Sir Niall Ferguson, Historian, Author, and Academic

In "Financial History as Superpower: Sir Niall Ferguson on Markets, Mistakes, and Making Big Calls," Justin Thomson, head of the T. Rowe Price Investment Institute, sits down with Sir Niall, Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and renowned author of "The Ascent of Money," "Empire," and "Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe." The two explore why understanding financial history is a "superpower" for investors, how historical patterns can inform smarter investment decisions, and the importance of intellectual honesty in forecasting.

"Sir Niall's insights powerfully illustrate how a deep understanding of financial history enables investors to recognize enduring patterns, approach uncertainty by thinking in probabilities, and concentrate on the pivotal 'big calls' that truly shape markets each year," says Thomson. "His perspective also reinforces the importance of acknowledging mistakes and learning from them as a foundation for making better investment decisions. This kind of thinking nicely complements deep fundamental securities research."

Key topics covered in this special episode include:

The evolutionary nature of financial markets and the recurring patterns that shape investor behavior.

How to think rigorously about geopolitical risk and its impact on asset prices.

The value of learning from mistakes and the discipline of reviewing predictions.

The concept of "big calls" in markets—why getting major trends right matters more than smaller forecasts.

Insights on U.S. exceptionalism, the future of AI-driven market cycles, and the global ramifications of political change.

Reflecting on the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. republic, Sir Niall shares perspectives on the political and market outlook for 2026, the potential for surprises in global affairs, and the lessons history offers for today's investors.

Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts . Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here .

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of investment-themed topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, and the challenges and opportunities facing global energy markets.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. " CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement ," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

