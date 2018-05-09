Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Bicycles with Stout Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of Product: Specialized bicycles with Stout cranks

Hazard: The driveside crankarm can disengage and cause the rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles with stout cranks and contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for instructions on how to receive a free replacement crankarm.

Consumer Contact:

Authorized Specialized Retailer or Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on "Safety Notices" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,800

Description:

This recall involves Specialized Fuse Comp and Fatboy SE bicycles with Stout cranks.

The bikes come in Gloss Hyper/Black Clean and Satin Gloss Black/Rocket Red for Fuse Comp and Gloss Warm Charcoal/Black/Gallardo Orange and Satin Oak Green/Blac/Rocket Red for Fatboy SE. Only cranks with "STOUT" written on either crankarm and equipped with a direct-mount chainring manufactured in 2017 are affected. Cranks are manufactured in 2017 if the serial code imprinted on the inside of either crankarm starts with "17."

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Authorized Specialized Retailers nationwide for between $1,400 and $1,500.

Importer: Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Distributor: Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Manufacturer: Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Manufactured in: Taiwan



This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

