Specialty Food Association Announces Italy as Partner Country for Both 2025 Fancy Food Shows

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association has announced an exciting year-long partnership with Italy for 2025 that will make Italy the partner country for both the 49th Winter Fancy Food Show (January 19-21, 2025, Las Vegas Convention Center) and the 69th Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29-July 1, 2025, Javits Center, New York City).

Owned and operated by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), the bi-annual Fancy Food Shows are known for showcasing the newest and best in specialty food and beverage from all corners of the world. Italy has been an integral part of the events' success for more than three decades.

This expansive new partnership will both celebrate that legacy and establish never-before-seen opportunities for Fancy Food Show participants to experience Italian food, culture, and entertainment. Italy's Pavilion at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show will feature more than 90 exhibitors, a "new product zone" with guided tasting sessions and an array of chef showcases, a Celebrating Italy event on Monday afternoon, and more. These interactive experiences underpin the refreshed ambitions of the annual Winter Show, which include bringing to life emerging consumer trends like Girl Dinner 2.0 and Yes, Chef and cultivating opportunities for community, connection, and shared inspiration among attendees and exhibitors.

"30 years ago, we accepted an amazing challenge to create the Italy pavilion within the Fancy Food Shows, and for 2025, we are very proud to contribute to making Italy, for the third time, Country Partner of the Fancy Food Shows," stated Donato Cinelli, president of Universal Marketing, exclusive agent for Italy of the Specialty Food Association. "Step by step, we've seen the growth of Italian business owners, districts and consortiums, which over time have understood the importance of telling their product's story; today more than ever, consumers in the United States are fascinated by stories of Made in Italy: Quality, Passion and Success."

"The entire SFA team is buzzing about working with Italy on both of the 2025 Fancy Food Shows," said Bill Lynch, SFA president. "Our friends at Universal Marketing have developed some new ideas and activations for their Pavilions and elsewhere on the Show Floor that will put the quality and sensory appeal of Italian cuisine front and center for our attendees, from live chef demonstrations to new product spotlights and more. We're grateful to have Italy as our partner in planning unforgettable experiences at the next two Fancy Food Shows."

The Fancy Food Shows are open to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. For more information, please visit https://www.specialtyfood.com/fancy-food-shows.

