Specialty Food Association Opens Submissions for Evolved 2024 sofi Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has opened submissions to the sofi Awards, a celebration of culinary excellence and creativity and food's most coveted prize.

Available only to product-qualified members of the SFA, the 2024 sofi Awards include some notable changes, implemented by SFA based on member feedback:

Specialty Food Association 2024 sofi Awards

  • The Award levels have been simplified. There will be just one winner in each of 49 categories, who will take home the Gold Award.
  • An expanded slate of Grand Honors Awards will be presented live at the sofi Awards Gala during the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City:
    • Product of the Year—Food
    • Product of the Year—Beverage
    • Outstanding New Product
    • Outstanding Classic
    • Outstanding Packaging Design

"The sofi Awards, like all SFA programs, exist to support and celebrate our members, and we're pleased to have the chance to elevate the sofi program based on what we're hearing from those members," said Phil Robinson, Senior Vice President of Member Development at SFA. "Having just one Gold Award winner in each category allows us to focus on the single 'best of the best' product, which could be a new-to-market innovation or a known superstar. And of course, we're looking forward to celebrating all the winners at the big sofi Awards Gala in New York City."

SFA works with the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC) to manage the judging. Through anonymous tastings, FIC experts as well as specialty food buyers, journalists, and influencers, will evaluate products in 49 categories ranging from Alcoholic Beverages & Cocktail Mixes to Yogurt, Kefir and Other Dairy. A detailed process assesses entrants for their flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. All sofi winners receive promotion at the Fancy Food Shows and via SFA media, publicity and social media support, and branding tools and resources. Click here for details.

Attendees of the Summer Fancy Food Show will have the chance to celebrate the sofi Award winners at the Gala on June 24, 2024. More details to come. The Summer Fancy Food Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. For more information, please click here.

About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $194 billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows—which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi Awards—which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, and the Spill & Dish podcast. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

