Specialty Program Group Announces Todd Miles as Chief Sales Officer, Life & Annuity Division

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading specialty insurance platform, announced that Todd Miles, CFP, has joined the organization as Chief Sales Officer, Life & Annuity Division, effective January 5, 2026.

In this role, Miles will lead sales strategy and execution across SPG's life insurance business, working closely with leadership to support growth initiatives and strengthen relationships with advisors and distribution partners nationwide.

Todd's appointment supports SPG's continued build-out of its Life & Annuity division, a strategic platform that will bring together AgencyONE, Brokers' Service Marketing Group (BSMG), and Business Underwriters Associates (BUA). The division is designed to further enhance SPG's life insurance and annuity capabilities while supporting long-term growth across the platform.

Miles brings more than 25 years of experience in life insurance wholesaling and sales leadership. Most recently, he spent over a decade at John Hancock, where he held senior leadership roles including Director of Regional Sales and Regional Vice President, leading high-performing teams across multiple regions of the United States. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Travelers Insurance and MetLife and began his financial services career at Fidelity Investments.

"Todd is a proven sales leader with deep industry relationships and a strong track record of building and developing high-impact teams," said Jason Lea, CEO of BSMG and SPG's Life & Annuity division. "As we continue to build our life insurance platform, Todd brings the experience, leadership presence, and vision we need to support advisors and drive sustainable growth."

"I'm excited to join SPG at a pivotal time for the organization," said Miles. "SPG has built a strong foundation across its life and annuity businesses, and I'm looking forward to partnering with the team to support advisors, strengthen relationships, and help shape the next phase of growth."

Miles is based in Sarasota, Florida.

