Specialty Program Group LLC Announces Acquisition of Assets of Disaster Recovery Services, LLC, Expanding its Specialty Portfolio

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerage, underwriting and consulting facilities, announced today the acquisition of the assets of Disaster Recovery Services, LLC and its affiliate, Disaster Recovery & Risk Solutions, LLC (collectively, DRS), a premier provider of disaster preparation, response, and recovery consulting for commercial and public entities. Established with a commitment to aid organizations in their times of need, DRS brings to the table extensive experience in disaster preparedness planning and mitigation, real-time response coordination, forensic accounting and financial recovery services, particularly in responding to adverse events such as fires, floods, and hurricanes. DRS rounds out this comprehensive support with construction project management, grant administration, and procurement consulting.

"Partnering with DRS aligns perfectly with our mission to offer innovative and comprehensive solutions to our clients," said SPG President & CEO, Christopher Treanor. "DRS's expertise in disaster recovery not only complements our existing services but also strengthens our commitment to providing unparalleled support in times of crisis."

With its expertise in handling complex scenarios, DRS has established itself as a trusted partner in providing turnkey solutions throughout the recovery process, whether it involves commercial insurance recovery, FEMA reimbursement, construction project management, grant administration, procurement support, or mitigation and resiliency.

"Joining forces with SPG opens new avenues for growth and allows us to leverage their extensive network and resources," said DRS CEO, John Albrecht.

This acquisition aligns with SPG's strategic goal to diversify and strengthen its portfolio, extending its reach into the critical areas of disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery. The enhanced capabilities brought by DRS will help ensure SPG continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients and partners in an increasingly complex risk environment.

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Disaster Recovery Services

Disaster Recovery Services, together with its affiliate, Disaster Recovery & Risk Solutions, LLC, collectively (DRS), is a leading provider of disaster response and recovery solutions, specializing in helping organizations prepare for and navigate the aftermath of disasters like fires, floods, and hurricanes. They offer a range of services including customized disaster preparedness planning and mitigation, real-time coordination during crises, and post-loss insurance and FEMA recovery guidance. DRS is committed to partnering with clients for effective recovery, helping to ensure organizations are well-prepared and resilient in the face of unforeseen disasters. For more information, please visit disastersllc.com.

