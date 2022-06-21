Specifically Designed to Eliminate Roof Rats in Elevated Spaces - the New EPA-Registered Elevate Bait System™ with ContraPest® Is Now Available for Sale.

"Love is in the air" – a single pair of breeding rats can account for generations of rats; as many as 15,000 after just one year. ContraPest, the EPA-registered birth control for rats, can now be deployed in elevated indoor spaces to combat rising roof rat populations across the United States.

PHOENIX, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc., (SNES), the rodent fertility control experts, announced that its new Elevate Bait System with ContraPest, the only EPA-registered birth control for both male and female rats, is now available for sale. This innovative bait system was intentionally designed to target roof rats and can be purchased online at https://contrapeststore.com/products/contrapest-elevate-bait-system.

The Elevate Bait System is easily deployed in elevated indoor spaces with multiple options for mounting in the rafters of barns, granaries, attics, lofts, and storage and manufacturing facilities. It can be used above ground wherever roof rats are feeding, transiting, or hiding indoors. The suspended bait station is easily accessible by rats, but out of the way of people, pets, livestock, and food storage areas. The Elevate Bait System can be used alone or as part of an integrated pest management program, which could speed up the process.

While the Elevate Bait System uses a new deployment method, it contains the same successful, fertility control solution that reduces rat populations and stops infestations before they start: ContraPest. Rats drink about 10% of their body weight in water every day and ContraPest was formulated to slake their thirst. It is a sweet, fatty liquid formula that rats love and it has no impact on non-target species populations. Since they reproduce so quickly, birth control is essential to controlling rat populations.

ContraPest has been successfully deployed in large cities, farms, animal sanctuaries and zoos around the United States as well as in residences and businesses in traditional bait boxes. But since roof rats often spend their lifetimes never putting paws to the ground, SenesTech wanted to develop a better way to deploy ContraPest where they reproduce – in elevated spaces.

"We believe the Elevate Bait System with ContraPest will be transformational when it comes to eliminating roof rats," said Ken Siegel, Chief Executive Officer of SenesTech. "Roof rats have been on the rise in the United States for the past 15 years, causing serious property damage, dangerous food contamination and spreading disease on farms, in food processing and foodservice facilities, and in other commercial areas and residential homes. The beauty of the new Elevate Bait System is that we're targeting rats where they live and breed. Not only do these rats stay in the upper part of buildings, but so does this suspended bait system."

SenesTech spent several years developing and testing the new bait system, which is specifically designed to combat roof rats. Most of the testing was conducted at two poultry farms, one in northern California and the other in Florida. Rat activity decreased by 95 percent after 12 months of adding ContraPest to the treatment plan and the farm reported saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage and feed and chick loss caused by rats. Other poultry farm customers have seen promising results with ContraPest when deployed in the original bait stations.

"Within the first three months of deploying ContraPest, we saw a 50 percent reduction in rat activity, fewer dead in traps and steadily decreasing activity. Within six months, we had zero rat activity. I couldn't recommend a better product than ContraPest for producers struggling with their rat programs," said one pullet farm operations manager.

This new elevated bait system is designed to permit easy drop in and replacement of 8-oz bottles of ContraPest, reducing servicing time and cost. The Elevate Bait System with ContraPest is now available for purchase in every state but California as it requires more time to process registrations. In March of this year, the EPA approved the Elevate Bait System for use.

To learn more or to order the Elevate Bait System with ContraPest, call 1-866-886-RATS or visit www.ContraPestStore.com.

About SenesTech

We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind: 2 rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups in just over a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy customers – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats, we make a better world.

For more information visit https://contrapeststore.com.

