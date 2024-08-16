Spectacular Autumn Colors Featured on Stamps

"Every year, millions of Americans seek the beauty of leaves turning from coast to coast in the fall. Thanks to the talents of photographer Allen Rokach, these stamps allow us to preserve and share one of nature's most amazing canvases year-round," said Scott English, executive director of the American Philatelic Society.

Heather Dyer, the USPS chief information security officer who spoke at the event, said the stamps will bring the beauty of fall to customers' mailings.

"Growing up in Maine, I always loved 'leaf peeping' season and the vibrant colors signifying the change of seasons. As summer fades, I love watching the trees in our mountains, forests and backyards transform into the rich shades of red, purple, yellow and orange that make autumn so special," she said.

Other speakers included Emmy-winning TV host Richard Wiese, president emeritus of the Explorers Club, who said, "Stamps adorned with the rich colors of fall leaves are a perfect homage to the season's splendor. They remind us of nature's tapestry, capturing moments of change and reflection and creating a deep emotional connection. These stamps are not just pieces of paper; they are miniature masterpieces, reminding us of the simple yet profound joys that autumn brings into our lives."

The pane of 20 Autumn Colors stamps shows a portfolio of brilliant photographs taken in a variety of locations around the United States. In addition to the classic autumn colors of orange, red and yellow, the photographs show flashes of vermilion, ocher, violet and cobalt in different landscapes.

There are many beautiful places across the United States to experience the wonders of autumn colors. New England attracts millions of visitors each year because weather conditions provide the optimal environment for the range of intense colors so characteristic of this region. Autumn leaves along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Maryland's Eastern Shore follow the patterns of their leaf cousins in the Northeast, albeit with a later start date in some areas, depending on the elevation.

Other places to note spectacular fall colors include Aspen, CO, named for the golden aspens that surround this Rocky Mountain town; Taos, NM, and the surrounding desert; the Great Smoky Mountains; and the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with Rokach's photographs.

The Autumn Colors stamps are being issued as Forever stamps in panes of 20. These Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News of the Autumn Colors stamps are being shared with the hashtag #AutumnColorsStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: Jim McKean

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Local contact: Amy Gibbs

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service