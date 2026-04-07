Spectral Capital Announces Full-Year 2025 Results

- Company on Track to Meet or Exceed 2026 Revenue Guidance of $450 Million with Full-Year Profitability -

SEATTLE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a technology investment and development company focused on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and quantum computing, today announced financial and operating results for the full-year ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was a pivotal year for Spectral as we continued executing on our vision to establish a leading deep-tech IP platform that we can leverage to optimize operating performance at acquired businesses across several verticals," said Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral. "In 2025, we grew our IP portfolio to include more than 500 patentable innovations, completed two strategic acquisitions of operating telecommunications businesses that are ripe for optimization with our proprietary AI capabilities, and established the foundation for sustainable growth through our integrated model of IP strategy and commercial operations."

Ms. Osterwalder added, "The strong momentum we built in 2025 has carried into 2026. Our strategy of pairing operators with Spectral's AI capabilities is proving successful as we are now scaling our top line and improving margins for the acquired FortyTwo and Telvantis Voice Services ("TVS") operations, positioning the Company to achieve full‑year profitability in 2026. These operating businesses have generated more than $200 million of unaudited revenue in the first two months of the year, placing us on track to meet or exceed our full‑year revenue guidance of $450 million. As we continue to drive further revenue growth and margin expansion, we expect Spectral to become increasingly attractive to a broader base of investors as we move toward our planned Nasdaq uplisting."

2025 and Recent Highlights

Completed the acquisitions of FortyTwo and TVS, two operating telecommunications services businesses that immediately contributed to revenue and cash generation.





Generated $21.8 million of GAAP revenue in 2025, or $259.8 million of pro forma revenue assuming the acquired assets had been owned for the entire year.





Acquired a portfolio of over 500 patentable innovations across AI, quantum computing, and digital infrastructure.





Developed a robust pipeline of additional acquisition opportunities in digital infrastructure and technology‑enabled services.





Advanced Nasdaq uplisting preparations, including enhancements to corporate governance, financial reporting, and investor relations infrastructure.

Key 2025 Full Year Financial Highlights



Year Ended December 31, 2025 Consolidated Revenues $21.8M Gross Margin 13.2 % Operating Income (Loss) $(2.9)M Adjusted EBITDA $(0.3)M Cash and Equivalents $2.1M

Outlook

Spectral is reaffirming its 2026 revenue guidance and continues to expect full‑year revenues of approximately $450 million, with the potential to exceed this target depending on the pace of integration and success with new business optimization initiatives. The Company expects full‑year 2026 profitability as its technology driven efficiencies start to expand margins throughout the year.

Key priorities for 2026:

Continued organic growth across the Company's digital infrastructure portfolio.





Incremental revenue and margin expansion as Spectral's AI and AgenticAI technologies are deployed across acquired platforms.





Additional strategic acquisitions that add scale, capabilities, and new channels for Spectral's IP.





Completion of the planned Nasdaq uplisting, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

A full list of Company SEC filings, including the 10-K Annual Report, can be found on Spectral Capital's SEC profile.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a deep‑tech IP platform that integrates IP strategy and commercial operations to deliver scalable, high‑margin solutions. Anchored by profitable, cash‑generating digital infrastructure businesses, Spectral combines the recurring economics of IP licensing and software with the stability of long-standing operator‑led platforms. Its four-pillar model covers IP creation, monetization, software deployment, and acquisition of operating digital infrastructure businesses, building an AI and quantum enabled IP portfolio that can be applied across multiple operating companies and markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation