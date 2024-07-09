Spectral Capital Corp (FCCN) Launches Evolutionary Quantum Bridge Program

SEATTLE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN), a quantum computing innovator and incubator, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking Quantum Bridge Program with soon to be announced strategic partners. This initiative is designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of quantum computing startups, positioning Spectral Capital at the forefront of the quantum technology revolution.

The Quantum Bridge Program offers comprehensive support across technological, financial, and educational domains, ensuring that participating startups have access to the resources, expertise, and guidance necessary to thrive. By fostering an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation, the program aims to bridge the gap between emerging quantum technologies and their commercial applications.

Quote from Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman and Independent Director of Spectral Capital: "We are excited to launch the Quantum Bridge Program, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive innovation, integration and education in the quantum computing sector. This program not only provides startups with critical resources and support but also creates a collaborative environment where groundbreaking ideas can flourish. Our goal is to accelerate the development of quantum technologies, integration with enterprise technologies of today and educational programs to bring their transformative potential to market."

Program Highlights:

Advanced Quantum Hardware Access: Startups will have access to the latest quantum computing technologies, enabling them to develop and test their solutions on cutting-edge platforms.

Quantum Development Tools: The program offers software tools and platforms for algorithm development and simulation, facilitating rapid innovation and development.

Collaborative R&D: Joint research initiatives with leading quantum scientists, institutions, scientists and current technology integration experts will foster innovation and facilitate knowledge transfer.

Financial Support: Through seed funding, phased investment plans, and connections with a robust investor network, the program ensures that startups have the financial backing they need to succeed.

Educational Support: Workshops, seminars, mentorship programs, and certification training will help build a knowledgeable and skilled workforce in the quantum computing field.

GICS Sector-Specific Benefits: The Quantum Bridge Program offers tailored benefits for various sectors, including energy, materials, industrials, healthcare, and more, driving industry-specific innovation and efficiency.

Spectral Capital, headquartered in Seattle, is dedicated to nurturing and commercializing quantum technologies. With operations in North America and Europe, the company is poised to leverage global market opportunities and drive significant advancements in the quantum computing industry.

Contact Information: For more information, visit Spectral Capital at spectralcapital.com .

About Spectral Capital Corp: Spectral Capital (OTCQB:FCCN) is a publicly traded technology startup accelerator and quantum incubator, dedicated to fostering innovation and growth in the quantum computing field.

Forward-Looking Statements

For more information, please visit www.spectralcapital.com .

