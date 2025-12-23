Spectral Capital Portfolio Company Fortytwo Telecom Advances Enterprise Messaging with Telegram-Based P2P Technology Platform

New platform expands Fortytwo's global reach with secure, certified Telegram communications, advanced onboarding, AI-driven customer engagement, and SMS failover

SANTA VENERA, Malta, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company") today announced a significant product milestone from its portfolio company Fortytwo Telecom ("Fortytwo"), which is preparing the market launch of a Telegram-based P2P technology platform designed to enable secure, enterprise-grade digital communications.

Over the past few months, Fortytwo has completed the development of a new technology platform that leverages Telegram as a native P2P communication channel, enabling enterprises to engage directly with their end users through rich, interactive, and multimedia content. This solution complements Fortytwo's established messaging portfolio, which enterprise clients widely use for SMS-based security communications (OTP) as well as marketing and advertising campaigns.

In parallel, Fortytwo has finalised its commercial and go-to-market model, with the platform scheduled for commercial availability starting in January. The company has already secured its first enterprise customers, marking an important step toward broader market adoption.

A key differentiator of the platform is its Telegram-native end-user onboarding and identity matching component. Fortytwo's technology enables enterprise clients to securely associate end-user phone numbers and device data with customer records stored in their CRM systems. This establishes a certified and trusted communication channel, enabling enterprises to interact with end-users in a secure, compliant, and fully traceable manner.

Once this certified channel is established, enterprises can activate a wide range of communication use cases on Telegram, including security notifications, transactional messaging, marketing initiatives, and sales-driven advertising and promotional campaigns.

The platform also supports the deployment of AI-powered customer care and customer service bots directly on Telegram. By leveraging an already authenticated and trusted communication channel, enterprises can automate customer interactions and support workflows using artificial intelligence, while maintaining high levels of reliability, continuity, and user trust.

From an infrastructure and reliability perspective, the platform incorporates advanced routing and failover logic. While Telegram enables instant and interactive messaging, the system is designed to automatically fall back to the SMS channel whenever coverage or reachability may be impacted, ensuring uninterrupted communication and enterprise-grade service continuity on a global scale.

This evolution represents a further step in strengthening Fortytwo's positioning as a technology company in the market, expanding the share of value-added and sales-oriented products within its portfolio of communication solutions, in line with Spectral Capital's vision of scalable, technology-driven growth.

