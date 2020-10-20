Spectrm Launches Instagram Messaging Solutions for Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer demand for messaging businesses is growing fast, accelerated by e-commerce growth due to COVID-19. In the first half of 2020, online spending in the US grew by 30.1% to reach $347.26 billion. The adoption of e-commerce increased from previously infrequent online shoppers by 160%1. With 75% of consumers now preferring to engage brands in private messaging channels vs traditional channels, conversational marketing platforms, like Spectrm, are seeing rapid adoption by consumer brands.

"We are thrilled that Spectrm is launching Instagram Messaging Solutions. Businesses and people are messaging with each other more than ever, and Instagram is an important channel to connect with customers and build relationships," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships at Messenger. "Messenger API support for Instagram means businesses and developers can now manage their customer communications on Instagram at scale."