Spectrotel adds Industry Veterans Robert Guth and John Hayduk to its Board

News provided by

Grain Management, LLC

30 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEPTUNE, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive team of Spectrotel, Inc., next-generation aggregator and leading integrated technology services provider, backed by Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), today announced the appointment of two new members of its board of directors, industry veterans Robert Guth and John Hayduk.

Robert Guth has over 35 years of executive and Board experience, bringing strategic business transformation to telecommunications, media, and technology businesses. John Hayduk has been running large-scale software development, network engineering operations, and information technology teams for over 30 years.

"We are thrilled to have Bob and John join our board," said Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel. "Their combined, extensive experience working with multiple leading businesses in the telecommunications industry and in software development is inestimable. We look forward to working with them as we continue to scale and meet the growing demands and technology needs of our partners and customers."

Guth and Hayduk will add their capabilities to an existing seasoned team working together to provide mid-market and enterprise businesses services and products that drive success, solve complex issues, and accelerate growth in the Managed Services sector.

Guth previously held several executive leadership and board director positions, including his role as Board Chairman of SunGard Availability Services, Executive Chairman and Interim President & CEO of Integra Telecom, and Board Chairman at Lumos Networks. He has also served as Chairman, President & CEO of TelCove. Guth holds a bachelor's degree from Lehigh University. 

Hayduk most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Tata Communications, managing operations and overseeing the company's financial growth, new service launches, customer service and productivity improvements. Hayduk holds a bachelor's degree from The Pennsylvania State University and a master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

Guth and Hayduk join the board alongside Artale and Grain Management professionals Jenny Kashdan, Managing Director, and Diya Berger, Vice President.

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise. For more information visit www.spectrotel.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private investment firm that focuses on communications infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, the Firm invests exclusively in the global broadband industry, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep sector expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of communications, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum, cell towers, infrastructure services, and managed services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

Contact:
Grain Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC

Also from this source

Grain Management Acquires Quintillion to Accelerate Broadband Expansion in Alaska

Grain Management Announces Acquisition of Spectrotel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.