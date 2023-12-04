Spectrotel Awarded 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

Spectrotel's Cloud Communications Honored For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

NEPTUNE, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced that they have been named INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award Winner for 2023.

"Congratulations to Spectrotel for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Spectrotel has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

Spectrotel's industry-leading cloud communications portfolio and engineering expertise sources from best-in-class products, enabling businesses to modernize and implement effective digital strategies. These cutting-edge solutions empower today's enterprises to redefine their digital landscape and propel them into the next phase of their digital transformation. The result is more current, scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for the next phase of transformation of their business.

"We're honored to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY for this Hosted VoIP Excellence Award," said Jay Kim, Director of Product at Spectrotel. "This award underscores Spectrotel's unwavering dedication to delivering best-in-class Cloud Solutions. Our offerings include the most basic feature sets to the most robust AI-driven cloud platforms that empower the enterprise to connect, collaborate, and improve customer experiences, offering true choice for their digital transformation."

About Spectrotel
As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn. 

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space.  INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs.  INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers.  For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC
Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.
Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com/. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.

Spectrotel Contact:
Terri Vaccarino
Vice President, Marketing & Product
Spectrotel, Inc.
[email protected]
+1.732.345.7917

TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
[email protected]

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

