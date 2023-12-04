Spectrotel Awarded 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

Spectrotel's Cloud Communications Honored For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions

NEPTUNE, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced that they have been named INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award Winner for 2023.

"Congratulations to Spectrotel for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Spectrotel has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

Spectrotel's industry-leading cloud communications portfolio and engineering expertise sources from best-in-class products, enabling businesses to modernize and implement effective digital strategies. These cutting-edge solutions empower today's enterprises to redefine their digital landscape and propel them into the next phase of their digital transformation. The result is more current, scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for the next phase of transformation of their business.

"We're honored to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY for this Hosted VoIP Excellence Award," said Jay Kim, Director of Product at Spectrotel. "This award underscores Spectrotel's unwavering dedication to delivering best-in-class Cloud Solutions. Our offerings include the most basic feature sets to the most robust AI-driven cloud platforms that empower the enterprise to connect, collaborate, and improve customer experiences, offering true choice for their digital transformation."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

About TMC

