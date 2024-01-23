Spectrotel Continues to Invest in Hiring Top Talent to Grow and Support its Partner Program

NEPTUNE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced the appointment of Maria Diaz-Trujillo to Channel Director, Mountain West and Charles Bates to Channel Manager, South Central Region.

Charles Bates joins Spectrotel, bringing with him 19 years of experience in the telecom industry, with 16 years focused on the channel. He has a proven track record of success in previous roles, including being named the Intelisys Channel Manager of the Year for the Southwest in 2018 and recipient of multiple President Club awards at his previous employers. He is passionate about technology and telecommunications, and he enjoys building long-term relationships with his agents and coworkers in the channel.

"Spectrotel's ability to deliver outstanding experience to its partners and mutual customers is paramount. Over the past 27 years, they have built a stellar reputation around delivering nothing less than the best," said Bates. "I firmly believe the true differentiators of any technology provider are those who recognize how critical the customer experience is to our partners and Spectrotel leads the way, I am proud and honored to be part of this incredible team."

Maria Diaz-Trujillo also joins Spectrotel from Comcast Business, bringing along with her over 25 years of invaluable experience in Telecom, primarily in channel Sales roles. She has a distinguished career marked by numerous achievements, including 3-time presidents club winner across multiple territories and being recognized as the #1 channel manager for 2 consecutive years.

"Spectrotel's reputation for delivering the highest possible service to their partners and customers and their ability to provide cutting-edge, crafted solutions is what drew me to the organization," said Diaz-Trujillo. "Technology is evolving at a rapid pace; partners and customers are looking for a trusted advisor. Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to help partners identify and package solutions that meet the ever-changing technological demands of today and tomorrow—I look forward to being part of their continued success!"

"Spectrotel is confident that both Charles and Maria will be valuable assets to not only Spectrotel, but our customers and partners," said Gabe Sette SVP of Sales/Marketing at Spectrotel. "Both Charles and Maria have established an outstanding reputation in the partner community. This along with their wealth of knowledge and expertise in the industry made them a perfect fit for Spectrotel's comprehensive suite of services and overall mission to delivering human-crafted, enterprise-optimized solutions. We are excited to have them on board!"

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Terri Vaccarino

Vice President, Marketing & Product

Spectrotel, Inc.

[email protected]

+1.732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.