Spectrotel hires Robert Fish to lead South Region Channel Sales

News provided by

Spectrotel, Inc.

18 Oct, 2023, 10:21 ET

NEPTUNE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced the appointment of Robert Fish as Vice President of South Region Channel Sales.

Mr. Fish brings 29 years of Telecom Industry experience, where he has held various roles starting in the CLEC space and then moving into the Distribution space at Intelisys, where he successfully launched the Georgia and Carolinas market. He is a seasoned technology leader, with a proven track record of building strategic partnerships, delivering exceptional results and being a 10-time Presidents Club award recipient. Most recently, Fish served as Head of Alliance and National TSD Partnerships in the Artificial Intelligence Space for Observe.ai.

"I am thrilled to join Spectrotel and lead the channel sales team in the South Region," said Fish. "I have always admired Spectrotel's 100% Channel Organization and their strong customer and partner first approach. I had a successful and rewarding partnership with Spectrotel when I was at Intelisys and together, we delivered innovative and cost-effective solutions for our partners, leveraging the best of both worlds. I look forward to building strong and lasting relationships with our partners and customers and helping them grow their businesses with Spectrotel's award-winning suite of technology solutions!"

"Rob is a great addition to our Channel Sales Team," said Gabe Sette, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Spectrotel. "He brings a passion for building deep strategic relationships, while delivering exceptional service to his partners and customers. Fish understands the ever-changing landscape of our industry and the opportunities it presents for our channel partners. We could not be more excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to Spectrotel's continued growth and success in the South Region."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn. 

Contact:
Terri Vaccarino
Vice President, Marketing & Product
Spectrotel, Inc.
[email protected]
+1.732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.

Also from this source

Spectrotel hires Jon Moss to lead digital transformation of customer experience

Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced the appointment of Jon Moss as ...

Spectrotel Names Christopher Whitaker As The New GM/Vice President of Mobility

Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.