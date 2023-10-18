Spectrotel hires Robert Fish to lead South Region Channel Sales

NEPTUNE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced the appointment of Robert Fish as Vice President of South Region Channel Sales.

Mr. Fish brings 29 years of Telecom Industry experience, where he has held various roles starting in the CLEC space and then moving into the Distribution space at Intelisys, where he successfully launched the Georgia and Carolinas market. He is a seasoned technology leader, with a proven track record of building strategic partnerships, delivering exceptional results and being a 10-time Presidents Club award recipient. Most recently, Fish served as Head of Alliance and National TSD Partnerships in the Artificial Intelligence Space for Observe.ai.

"I am thrilled to join Spectrotel and lead the channel sales team in the South Region," said Fish. "I have always admired Spectrotel's 100% Channel Organization and their strong customer and partner first approach. I had a successful and rewarding partnership with Spectrotel when I was at Intelisys and together, we delivered innovative and cost-effective solutions for our partners, leveraging the best of both worlds. I look forward to building strong and lasting relationships with our partners and customers and helping them grow their businesses with Spectrotel's award-winning suite of technology solutions!"

"Rob is a great addition to our Channel Sales Team," said Gabe Sette, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Spectrotel. "He brings a passion for building deep strategic relationships, while delivering exceptional service to his partners and customers. Fish understands the ever-changing landscape of our industry and the opportunities it presents for our channel partners. We could not be more excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to Spectrotel's continued growth and success in the South Region."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com

