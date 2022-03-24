Spectrotel Awarded A 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product Of The Year Award

Spectrotel's Secure SD-WAN Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

NEPTUNE, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced its Secure SD-WAN service with gateways, powered by Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a Gartner Magic Quadrant and global leader, has been awarded a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award by TMC, a global, integrated media company.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

Customers who deploy Secure SD-WAN with gateways benefit from nationwide coverage, application layer security, SD-WAN quality-based routing between locations and to Internet and cloud applications. In addition, Spectrotel's ability to "right-size" traffic routing provides partners and customers with flexible gateway bandwidth licensing options, resulting in more cost-effective and efficient solutions based on each customer's unique traffic flows.

Spectrotel's Secure SD-WAN heightens the security measures that are increasingly critical in today's IOT-centric business environment, providing customers with a migration path to ZTNA and SASE. It is the optimal solution for customers seeking:

SD-WAN networking and security in a single device

Complete unified threat protection at the application layer

Quality traffic management between SD-WAN locations

Quality traffic management to cloud applications

"As remote workforces become the norm, IT leaders increasingly need and require integrated networking and security solutions. Previously customers who wanted to add a security layer to their SD-WAN solutions had to either manage it themselves or grapple with multiple vendors and devices," said Ross Artale, president and COO. With Spectrotel's Secure SD-WAN Service, our partners have a solution that provides security and quality routing between locations as well as to cloud applications and the Internet. This is a perfect example of the value that Spectrotel brings -- a Next-Generation Aggregator solution with the simplicity and convenience of one company to work with and one device to manage."

"Congratulations to Spectrotel for receiving a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. Spectrotel's Secure SD-WAN Premium services has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Spectrotel in 2022 and beyond."

