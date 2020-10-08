Spectrotel Continues to Invest in Hiring Top Talent to Grow and Support Its Partner Program, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Channel Partners

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc. (Spectrotel), a leading provider of integrated communication services to SMBs and Enterprises, including voice, network, cloud, SD-WAN, security, and next-generation aggregation, announced today the strategic hiring of four new resources as they demonstrate to channel partners their growing commitment to taking a leadership position in the evolving IT technology landscape.

Joining Spectrotel's team, effective immediately are Michael Hou - Senior Vice President, Michael Zedosky - Vice President, Channel Sales, Kristina Pagano - Southeast Channel Manager, and Iris Martell - Channel Manager, Central Region.

"We understand that channel partners are grappling with a fast-changing technology landscape and provider ecosystem in order to be able to serve the needs of businesses that are working towards digital transformation and creating a next-generation workplace", said Ross Artale, President and COO of Spectrotel. "That's why we have doubled down on our vision of Spectrotel leading the industry as a single-source provider for the solutions and thought leadership that can help partners meet the needs of the market. By making these strategic hires, we continue to expand our talent pool of change-makers that will help us achieve that vision."

Spectrotel believes that investing in strategic resources for their partner program and bringing support closer to their partners at the local and regional level will better help their partners to navigate the change in the industry and enable their growth.

Meet Spectrotel's New Hires

Michael Hou

Senior Vice President

Michael Hou is a 30-year veteran in the industry known to many as a strategic, adaptable, and results-oriented leader with broad experience in sales, account management, business development, product management, and operations.

Michael started his career at AT&T and held many positions including product management, business development, regulatory, and development management. For the past 2 years, Michael led Windstream product management activities for all Resale and Enterprise Transport products. Prior to that, Michael founded and was President of Broadview's wholesale division, where he leveraged Broadview's network and software to drive revenue growth and innovative products such as wholesale UCaaS.

He is a creative problem solver and decision maker, co-inventing 4 U.S. Patents, and is passionate about developing people. At Spectrotel, Michael will be responsible for managing the growth of Spectrotel's Premier Accounts, Pricing, and Vendor Management.

"I joined Spectrotel because of their strong positive relationships with their customers, business partners, and suppliers as well as with its Associates", said Hou. "I look forward to driving Spectrotel's future growth and managing its continued commitment to excellence."

"Having Michael's strong leadership, strategic vision, and innovative mindset at Spectrotel is more than just a reminder of our commitment to growing and servicing the channel," said Ross Artale, President and COO. "It's a signal to the entire industry that we're here to disrupt what you think you know about Spectrotel."

Michael Zedosky

Vice President, Channel Sales

Michael Zedosky is a 22-year veteran in the industry with 16 years in channel sales where he has earned the respect of his peers, his team and the partner community through his positive, high-energy style and integrity.

Michael started in the industry in 1998 already ahead of his time, selling UCaaS for an Atlanta technology company, PTEK. In 2002, Michael joined a Rochester, NY based CLEC where he rapidly progressed through the organization to become the VP of Channel Sales in 2005. He spent a total of 9 years with Choice One/One Communications/EarthLink before being recruited to Comcast Business in 2012 where he spent 8 years in the Solution Provider Program.

His first 7 years at Comcast Business were leading the Central Division Indirect Sales team.

For the last 15 months, he has been Sr. Director, National Partner Programs working with the top master agents in the business on strategic growth initiatives and leading the National Partner Account Management team. He's been recognized as Comcast Business Sales Director of the Year for 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and National Partner Sales Director of the Year in 2019.

"Joining the Spectrotel team is an honor as it aligns with three key principles of mine; a smart and engaged team that feels like a family, a focus on customer service that is personal, and delivering complete solutions that simplify the experience for our customers and business partners." said Zedosky. "This provides a great opportunity to tailor solutions that help provide a desired business outcome and really lean in with partners and their expertise."

"Michael is a dichotomy in that he is a reliable fixture in the business and builds strong long-term relationships, but he is also willing to take risks and implement new strategies that have transformational power." said Gabe Sette, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales. "It is these two edges to his sword that make him a perfect fit as Spectrotel continues our evolution."

Kristina Pagano

Southeast Channel Manager

Kristina is an 11-year veteran in the industry who has helped many partners grow through the development and execution of strategic sales plans that are effective thanks to her experience in sales, recruiting, training, and managing regional a partner base. It's this well-rounded experience and commitment to her partners that enabled her to consistently rank top in sales.

Kristina is CTP Certified and maintains an education on all products and engineering designs to expedite selling to customers. For the past six years she has been responsible for developing channel sales through the VAR program for the sale of managed services such as SD-WAN, UCaaS, security, and all types of network connectivity.

"I have always loved sales and I have developed many outstanding and long-lasting relationships over my career in the channel. I chose to work for Spectrotel so I can keep those relationships and give my partners what they need in order to be successful." Pagano said. "My experiences with the team and processes with the Spectrotel organization will allow me to provide the right solution and focus on helping agents achieve success."

Iris Martell

Channel Manager, Central Region

Irisi is a 19-year channel management leader with a history of successfully managing indirect sale programs that has led to several top performer and over achievement awards to her credit. Iris takes great pride with the channel relationships she has built throughout her career and she loves working in the channel. Focusing on the big picture of partners' business goals and strategy is her strength.

Prior to Comcast and Fusion Connect, Iris helped launch and grow other channel programs for multiple providers. She is a graduate of Benedictine University with a degree in Business Organization.

"The decision to join Spectrotel was an easy one after learning about their cutting edge product portfolio and strong engineering resources." Said Martell. "The value these resources bring to my partners will help win more enterprise accounts and increase the services partners can bring to their clients."

"Kristina and Iris both have a strong sense of how to build and maintain long-term relationships that benefit their partners, and their consistent presence and support over a decade plus in the channel has earned them both the respect of partners and peers alike." said Michael Zedosky, Vice President, Channel Sales. "Being forward-thinking and always at the leading edge of technology, their strengths align well with Spectrotel's focus on the next-generation of technology."

