Spectrotel Names Christopher Whitaker As The New GM/Vice President of Mobility

Former Telarus Vice President of Advanced Solutions – Mobility and IoT to lead Spectrotel Mobility Services

NEPTUNE, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Whitaker as GM/Vice President of Mobility.

Mr. Whitaker brings more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, where he specialized in providing business solutions for channel partners and organizations of various sizes, ranging from SMBs to National Enterprises. Prior to joining Spectrotel, he played a critical role as the Vice President of Advanced Solutions – Mobility and IoT at Telarus, where he led all things wireless and the Internet of Things. He is an award-winning channel thought leader and the host of "The Wireless Way" podcast and has a robust YouTube channel @wirelesswhit dedicated to adding value to the channel.

"Embracing the endless horizons of mobility at Spectrotel, I am honored to lead the charge as the new GM/VP of Mobility," said Mr. Whitaker. "In this era of boundless connectivity, the key to unlocking success for businesses lies in the power of mobility. Together, we'll redefine the future of enterprise agility and innovation."

"Chris is a proven leader and strategic thinker with a track record of success," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel CEO. "He will play a critical role in the evolution of Spectrotel's Mobility practice by applying his expertise to deliver an outstanding service experience and innovative mobility/IOT solutions to support our channel partners and their customers."

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Terri Vaccarino

Vice President, Marketing & Product

Spectrotel, Inc.

[email protected]

+1.732.345.7917

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.