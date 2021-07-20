Spectrotel's Managed Services Portfolio Honored with 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award

NEPTUNE, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider today announced their Managed Services Portfolio has been recognized with a 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award for its innovative and robust service offerings.

"IT decision makers are increasingly looking to managed service partners to guide and support them as business requirements are changing at a rapid and unprecedented pace," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel President and COO. "Spectrotel's Managed Services portfolio provides diverse solutions for the unique challenges IT decision makers are currently facing, amplifying their efforts by helping them stay current with technology, giving them access to the required expertise, improving quality, minimizing risk, and controlling costs. We go further than any other managed services provider in the industry – only Spectrotel will manage a customer's new equipment, owned equipment, and carrier CPE under term – providing peace of mind you can't get anywhere else."

According to a recent Grand View Research report, "nearly 55% of businesses are looking to managed service providers for value-added services and to help reduce security risks, which have increased multifold since the outbreak of the pandemic." As one of the fastest growing and leading-edge managed service providers in the industry, Spectrotel offers a robust managed services portfolio including secure SD-WAN, next-gen Firewall, managed devices, as well as a suite of managed security services including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) to monitor network security as well as performance.

Spectrotel leverages its deep and vast industry knowledge to provide the expertise customers expect, while remaining nimble enough to easily integrate the latest enhancements into our human crafted solutions, like secure SD-WAN gateways and Managed Mobility to amplify its customers' IT possibilities and ensure they are well positioned to manage the challenges of the future.

ChannelVision, a website and bi-monthly magazine used to sell business services, grants the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award to companies who have demonstrated a unique ability to navigate change, adapt to shifting buying patterns and stay afloat despite widespread shutdowns and turmoil.

"On behalf of ChannelVision, I would like to congratulate all of this year's VSA winners," said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "The companies on this year's list are highly resilient and resourceful, having made it through the pandemic while remaining on the cutting edge of innovation."

