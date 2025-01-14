SPECTRUM COMMITS $2.5 MILLION TO WILDFIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

Including $500,000 in Cash Contributions, $1 Million to be Invested in Area Small Businesses, and $1 Million in PSAs to Support Relief Organizations

Spectrum commits $2.5 million to support wildfire relief efforts and will activate existing community-based programs, including Spectrum Community Center Assist to provide additional support to impacted communities.

More than 35,000 Spectrum WiFi Access Points have been opened to the public free of charge to help keep communities connected.

Spectrum News 1 SoCal is being made available to Spectrum customers and non-customers alike to help keep people informed.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum announced today it has committed $2.5 million to assist in wildfire relief efforts in Southern California. Spectrum's commitment includes $500,000 in total cash contributions to be split between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region, and the California Fire Foundation; $1 million committed to support small businesses in the Los Angeles area through the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund; and $1 million in in-kind public service announcement (PSA) airtime to support nonprofit organizations in their wildfire relief efforts. Spectrum has also established a microsite to facilitate employee donations to the American Red Cross.

The Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund provides loans through community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to small businesses whose goods and services meet core needs of underserved communities. In addition, Spectrum will leverage its other existing community-based programs to support impacted communities, including Spectrum Community Center Assist which aims to improve the physical condition of community centers in underserved rural and urban communities, as well as support programs that provide job skills training.

Keeping Customers and Communities Connected

To assist those impacted by the California wildfires Spectrum has taken steps to keep its customers and impacted communities connected and informed:

Proactive Credits and Damaged Equipment – The wildfires and high winds are leading to power outages and equipment damage which continue to impact our ability to deliver service. Our local teams are working tirelessly, as conditions permit, to restore service and we will keep customers posted on status.

If a customer's home or business has been damaged resulting in loss of any equipment, we ask that they contact us so we can ensure they are not charged for damages, and we can help them with options to stay connected.

After power is restored, customers who are still without Spectrum service will proactively receive credits for the time they remain offline. The credits will be applied on their following bill statement(s). This will happen automatically - there's no need to contact us. For regular updates customers should visit Spectrum.net/LAwildfires.

WiFi Access Points – Spectrum has opened more than 35,000 out-of-home WiFi access points across Southern California to be available to all users at no cost. These WiFi access points will remain open to provide connectivity during the wildfires. WiFi access points are typically found in public parks, marinas, city streets and other public areas and will help ensure available connectivity as the wildfires continue. Spectrum Mobile and Internet customers will continue to get free, unlimited access to nationwide Spectrum Out-of-Home WiFi on‑the‑go.

Keeping Impacted Communities Informed – Spectrum News 1 SoCal has lifted all authentication requirements. Customers and non-customers alike can watch Spectrum News coverage and stay informed via the Spectrum News App and at Spectrumnews1.com/ca/southern-california.

Helping Service Organizations - To help relief and service organizations during the LA Wildfires, Spectrum is providing a number of Red Cross locations and other service organizations that have Spectrum a free upgrade to 1 Gig service. Spectrum is also offering free 1 Gig service through the end of February to service organizations providing support during the wildfires that are not currently Spectrum subscribers.

Government and Community Coordination - We're working closely with federal, state, and local government officials, community leaders, and alongside others in the industry to ensure we are meeting needs and sharing appropriate information.

For Spectrum Employees

Spectrum has activated the company's Employee Disaster Assistance Policy to support employees with expenses incurred during this emergency including costs related to temporary housing, transportation, and the purchase of food and essential items.

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to more than an estimated 58 million homes and businesses in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

