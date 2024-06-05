SPECTRUM DIGITAL EDUCATION TO AWARD $1 MILLION IN GRANTS FROM CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 2024 PLEDGE

Charter Has Committed $10 Million in Grants Since 2017; Nonprofits Can Apply June 5-26

STAMFORD, Conn., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity and entertainment services, today announced a commitment of $1 million to Spectrum Digital Education in 2024, bringing its total investment in the initiative to $10 million since 2017. Spectrum Digital Education awards grants to nonprofit organizations that work to expand access to connectivity tools, education and resources in the communities that Spectrum serves. Nonprofit organizations can apply to be considered for a grant between June 5 at 9 a.m. ET and June 26 at 5 p.m. ET on the Spectrum Digital Education grants page.

Spectrum Digital Education grants support programs that address a range of individual needs across Charter's 41-state service area, including those to expand digital skills training for seniors, connect adults with professional advancement opportunities and provide students with the technology and resources they need for their education. Since its 2017 launch, Spectrum Digital Education has awarded 261 grants to 143 unique organizations to benefit over 163,000 community members, distribute more than 18,500 laptops and other devices, and sponsor over 40,000 classes focused on digital education.

"Spectrum Digital Education provides communities with the connectivity services and tools they need, as well as the skills to use those tools effectively," said Rhonda Crichlow, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer for Charter Communications. "In partnership with nonprofits across our service area, Charter is working to connect families, seniors and individuals with the resources to harness technology to improve their lives."

Spectrum Digital Education Fosters Future-Ready Communities

Through Spectrum Digital Education, Central Community House in Ohio has received $75,000 over the last four years to support digital education programs, including those that provide hands-on training to seniors on how to use their devices to monitor their health or connect with others. For the STEM Alliance in New York, a $20,000 grant supported its "Digital Navigator" program to provide community members with education on how to use important desktop and search applications and a special course on internet safety for seniors. Latinitas, a Texas-based nonprofit, has received $34,000 in grants over the last two years for programs like "Padres Digitales," which offers a free, bilingual digital literacy program for adults seeking to improve their technology skills.

"'Padres Digitales' equips community members with the tools and resources they need to use technology effectively, whether to communicate with their child's teacher, pay their bills or build a resume," said Gabriela Kane Guardia, Executive Director of Latinitas. "Through the Spectrum Digital Education grant, we've been able to further expand the program, establish a computer lab, invest in more take-home devices and retain full-time staff members who are dedicated to the success of the program."

To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities within Charter's 41-state service area and have 501C(3) tax-exempt status. More information on how to apply is available on the Spectrum Digital Education grants page.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.