Spectrum Investment Advisors Announces 2 Prestigious Awards

MEQUON, Wis., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is proud to announce and honor the newest 2024 winning companies. Spectrum Investment Advisors is thrilled to be on the 2024 list.

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility. Many of these items align with Spectrum's core values. Spectrum paid an application fee.

Spectrum Investment Advisors is also recognized on the 2024 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors list by InvestmentNews. This award was based on data from 2022 & 2023. This distinction celebrates Spectrum's exceptional work environment, as determined by employer and employee surveys that evaluated company culture, benefits, career paths, and more. Spectrum paid a licensing fee for use of this designation and logo.

"These recognitions reinforce Spectrum's commitment to fostering an employee-centric environment that attracts and retains top talent" – Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

The firm provides its advisors with comprehensive support, professional development opportunities, and career advancement pathways. This translates to a collaborative and positive work environment where advisors can thrive and deliver exceptional service to their clients.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®", a program of the National Association for Business Resources, is presented annually in: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, West Michigan and Nationally.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis, and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, their standard of editorial excellence and industry knowledge has allowed InvestmentNews to educate and engage the most influential financial advisers. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors