Spectrum Investment Advisors Named to List of Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams

ARLINGTON, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' (NAPA) list of the nation's top defined contribution (DC) Advisor Teams with Assets under Advisement of at least $100 Million.

"We are thrilled to be recognized." – Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

Unlike other lists, this focuses on individual firms, or what may, in a wirehouse environment, be referred to as a team, or office, and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution (DC) practice, specifically in a single physical location. Spectrum paid an application fee.

"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists represent the best of what the retirement plan industry has to offer, setting the bar higher for financial professionals and plan advisors specifically," said John Sullivan, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, the nation's leading online resource for retirement plan advisors. "The NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams are ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement and highlight the positive impact they're making on the nation's private retirement system."

This year's list features a record number of teams (452)—which oversees nearly $2 trillion in defined contribution plan assets belonging to more than 47,000 plans covering nearly 21 million participants. This year's teams represented 43 states and the District of Columbia.

Sullivan added, "As the nation's voice for retirement plan advisors, we are once again pleased to highlight the contributions and commitment of these teams."

About the National Association of Plan Advisors

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of the American Retirement Association, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at napa-net.org.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

