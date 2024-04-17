Spectrum Investment Advisors Volunteers at Local Food Pantry

GRAFTON, Wis., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spectrum Investment Advisors team became a force for good during a recent company volunteer day at Family Sharing. This volunteer activity served as a powerful reminder that compassion and a helping hand can truly make a difference in the fight against hunger.

Prior to the event, Spectrum Investment Advisors hosted a community food drive where they encouraged clients, Spectrum employees, and Ozaukee County community members to donate items. Spectrum employees took shifts to sort through 2,000 pounds of items and check expiration dates on products. Before each shift, a Family Sharing employee took the group on a tour of the facility.

"Our recent volunteer experience at Family Sharing was truly inspiring. Their operation was a marvel of efficiency, with meticulous organization minimizing food waste and maximizing the use of every inch of space. But what truly set them apart was the overwhelming sense of warmth and kindness. It was clear their mission goes far beyond simply filling shelves; they strive to nourish families with dignity and care." – Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

Stocking shelves and supporting Ozaukee County neighbors serves as a reminder that volunteering can make a positive impact on a community.

"At Family Sharing, we have groups tell us they are thankful for their time here and for being able to make a meaningful difference, strengthening them as a team, and learn about food insecurity in their county." – Lisa Valdez, Community Outreach Manager at Family Sharing.

Making a difference in your community starts with you. Spectrum Investment Advisors believes volunteering strengthens the community's connection and creates a better environment for everyone. Join the movement in giving back– find a cause you care about as a company and dedicate some time to make a real impact.

About Family Sharing

Founded in 1978, Family Sharing is the longest standing Food Pantry in Ozaukee County. Family Sharing's Food Pantry provides food, at no cost, to Ozaukee County residents in need.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors