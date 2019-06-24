Spectrum Investment Advisors Announces Key Leadership Changes, Including Appointment of New President and Sr. Vice President of Business Development

Founder James Marshall will vacate his role as president and serve as Chairman and Ambassador.

"I have tremendous respect for Manuel and Matt, who are valued business partners. In conjunction with Jon, they are the ideal leadership team to lead Spectrum into the future," Marshall said. James believes that having a non-family member lead the company will help Spectrum build its brand, "so it is strong enough to stand on its own without depending on any single individual."

Rosado, a partner of the firm, will focus on the executional management and overall success of the company. He holds an MBA in finance from Concordia University-Wisconsin and a bachelor's in business administration from Taylor University, where he is on the board of trustees. Rosado is also the president of the Wisconsin Retirement Plan Professionals Ltd. "We have a great team in place, and I look forward to the opportunity to lead the company into its next stage of growth," Rosado said.

Demet, a partner of the firm for six years, will focus on strategic business development and overall sales. He is a graduate of St. Norbert College, earning his bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He's been in the retirement plan and investment management industry since 1989.

"When you spend 50 years working hard to build something, it's hard to shut it off," Marshall said. "I want to be like an old farmer. I don't really want to retire; I just want to fade away over time and let the next generation take it to the next level. I would like to stay involved at Spectrum as an ambassador because I can be more effective in giving back to the community. I love this business."

Spectrum Investment Advisors will continue to employ seven shareholders, who have an average of 25 years of experience. Lead partners include James Marshall, Jonathan Marshall, Manuel Rosado, Matthew Demet, Cheryl Besaw and Brian White.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

