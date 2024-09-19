Spectrum Investment Advisors Has Been Selected as a 2024 Best Places to Work Award Winner by the Milwaukee Business Journal

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of Wisconsin businesses that are being named 2024's Best Places to Work in the Micro category (10-24 employees) by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

"We are honored to receive this award as a testament to fostering a positive and supportive work culture. It's a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

Eligible firms are in the Milwaukee area and have 10 or more full-time employees. Of the Business Journal's +180 firm nominations, 65 winners were selected in five categories. Participating firms had a large percentage of employees complete an online survey created and scored by the Business Journal's program partner, Quantum Workplace. Winners were chosen based on the highest scores in areas such as personal engagement, communication and resources, teamwork, retention, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers and senior leaders, manager effectiveness, and job satisfaction.

Rankings in each category and overall winners, along with the Q&A with each finalist, were celebrated at the Summerfest grounds on September 11th and highlighted on the Milwaukee Business Journal website.

This recognition reflects the company culture of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin, which prioritizes employee satisfaction, professional development, and work-life balance.

About the Milwaukee Business Journal

Founded in 1983, the Milwaukee Business Journal is an award-winning business newspaper serving southeastern Wisconsin with a daily website and weekly print edition. More information about the Milwaukee Business Journal is available at bizjournals.com/milwaukee.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The award was given on September 11th and the results were based on the year 2024. Spectrum paid a licensing fee for use of this logo.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors