Spectrum Investment Advisors Announces Three New Hires

MEQUON, Wis., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of three new hires. Marcos Rosado joins as an Associate Advisor, bringing fresh perspectives in financial analysis and client service. Jerica Keifenheim and Leah Lang have both accepted Client Service Associate positions, bolstering the firm's support capabilities and enhancing the overall client experience.

"Their skills and enthusiasm are a fantastic addition to our company. We're confident they will make significant contributions to our continued success." – Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors

Marcos Rosado hired as Associate Advisor

Marcos joins the firm as an Associate Advisor. A recent graduate of Taylor University with a degree in business management and a finance minor, Marcos will contribute to enhancing the client experience through meeting preparation, investment research, data analysis, and employee education. He is a dedicated professional who excels at managing a variety of responsibilities with precision and efficiency.

Jerica Keifenheim hired as Client Service Associate

Jerica is hired as part of the administration team as a Client Service Associate. With a bachelor's degree in science-human services leadership from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Jerica will support the advisory team by preparing sales documents, client reviews, and educational materials. She is a dynamic team member who brings a contagious positive energy to the workplace.

Leah Lang hired as Client Service Associate

Leah also joins the team as a Client Service Associate. Leah, who holds an AA degree and a certificate in legal studies, will support the retirement team's administrative functions, contributing to overall team efficiency. Leah's exceptional organizational skills and keen eye for detail are instrumental for this position.

These new team members bring a wealth of knowledge and passion, and we are confident that they will be invaluable assets to Spectrum.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors



Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

