Spectrum Investment Advisors Announces New Hires

MEQUON, Wis., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors is thrilled to announce the exciting three additions to our firm. Spectrum continues to grow and seek individuals who bring not just talent, but also heart. These new hires exemplify this perfectly, possessing both a relentless work ethic and a deep care for their colleagues and our mission.

Max Flanagan, AAMS®, CFP® hired as Wealth Manager

Max is licensed as an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). Max started at a small RIA in Brookfield, WI where he enhanced the business development department. As Max transitioned to Charles Schwab, he continued working in business development. Leveraging his extensive experience and expertise in business development, Max will be helpful in driving the company's growth.

Blaine Disrud, CFA® hired as Portfolio Manager

Blaine brings a sharp mind and a meticulous eye for detail to his role as Spectrum's Portfolio Manager. Prior to Spectrum, Blaine worked for Voit & Company and Annex Wealth Management as a Research Analyst and Trader. His passion for the financial markets and his dedication to thorough research are already making a valuable impact on our team.

"We're confident that Blaine's commitment to excellence will be instrumental in helping us achieve our investment goals." – Jonathan Marshall, Chief Investment Officer of Spectrum Investment Advisors

Marina Moths hired as VP Financial Wellness

Marina successfully passed Series 6 & 63, Wisconsin Life and Health insurance licenses. Originally from El Salvador, she brings a unique perspective from 11 years of experience at OneAmerica, where Marina focused on empowering employees with retirement plan education and engagement. Marina will bring a new level of understanding and dedication to our financial wellness program.

"Max, Blaine, and Marina reaffirm our commitment to building a team that is both high-performing and purpose-driven, by attracting and retaining top talent who make a positive impact." – Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

