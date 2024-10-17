Spectrum Investment Advisors Gives Back at Kinship

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 8th, Spectrum Investment Advisors spent the day volunteering at Kinship Urban Farm, where they helped pick fresh peppers and tomatoes. By the end of the shift, they contributed to the 800 pounds of produce harvested that day. The produce will be distributed to local families in need.

The Kinship Urban Farm consists of a 27,000 square foot urban hoop house farm where neighbors harvest over 86,000 pounds of organic produce each year to feed the hungry, host educational events, and share community meals.

Following their work at the farm, the Spectrum volunteered at the Kinship Community Center Food Pantry. They assisted 133 shoppers with selecting fresh food from the market and with serving a meal provided by the Kinship Café.

Spectrum is committed to supporting local organizations and promoting social responsibility. Through their volunteer efforts, the firm is helping to address food insecurity and support the well-being of their community.

"Volunteering together as a team, not only strengthens our bonds as colleagues but also reinforces our commitment to making a positive impact on our community. By working together towards a common goal, we can achieve far more than any of us could individually. It's a reminder that our work extends beyond the office and that we have the power to make a difference in the lives of others." – Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

Making a difference in your community starts with you. Spectrum believes volunteering strengthens the community's connection and creates a better environment for everyone. Join the movement in giving back– find a cause you care about as a company and dedicate some time to make an impact.

About Kinship: In the 1970s, The East Side Housing Action Committee partnered with the St. Casimir Parish to open a distribution site to be a resource for the underserved and undernourished of the community. In 2022, it was renamed the Kinship Community Food Center to better reflect the foundational belief that all transformation starts with relationships.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors: Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors