Spectrum Investment Advisors Named A 2025 FinancialPlanning's Best Workplaces in Money Management & 2026 Milwaukee's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

MEQUON, Wis., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, is proud to be recognized as a premier employer in the Greater Milwaukee region and the financial industry. Earning honors in both 2025 and 2026 reflects our enduring commitment to a culture of innovation and employee success.

Spectrum Investment Advisors was named a 2026 Winner of Milwaukee's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Evaluated by an independent research firm, this honor recognizes excellence in categories such as engagement, diversity, and work-life balance. The award was presented on December 18, 2025, based on 2025 performance. Spectrum paid a licensing fee for the use of this logo.

Additionally, Spectrum Investment Advisors was named one of FinancialPlanning's 2025 Best Workplaces in Money Management. This national recognition, managed by Best Companies Group, involves a rigorous two-part process: a deep dive into company policies and a comprehensive survey measuring the employee experience. This honor highlights our dedication to fostering a quality workplace within the money management profession. The award was given on December 29, 2025, based on 2025 data. Spectrum paid a licensing fee for the use of this logo.

These back-to-back accolades underscore who we are as a company—an organization that values its people as much as its performance. For more information, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community.

About the FinancialPlanning Program

FinancialPlanning's Best Workplaces in Money Management is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group that examines your company's practices, programs and benefits and surveys your employees for their perspective. Companies that meet certain criteria are considered the FinancialPlanning's Best Workplaces in Money Management.

