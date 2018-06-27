Spectrum Investment Advisors Has Been Selected as a 2018 Fastest Growing Firms award winner by the Milwaukee Business Journal

Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

According to Mark Kass, Editor-in-Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal, "The Fastest Growing Firms all boast a tenacious drive for success and the desire to beat out competitors at every turn."

"We owe our firm's success to our loyal customers who we consider advocates of Spectrum," said James Marshall, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

For a company to be selected, it must have annual revenue between $3 million and $500 million and have recorded a profit for the past three years. Firms with the highest percentages of growth from 2015 to 2017 were selected as winners. The Milwaukee Business Journal worked with accounting and consulting firm Schenck SC on the verification process.

The 2018 winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on July 20 in downtown Milwaukee, as well as in the Milwaukee Business Journal's July 20 weekly edition.

About The Milwaukee Business Journal

Founded in 1983, the Milwaukee Business Journal is an award-winning business newspaper serving southeastern Wisconsin with a daily website and weekly print edition. More information about the Milwaukee Business Journal is available at bizjournals.com/milwaukee

