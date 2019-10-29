Spectrum Investment Advisors Has Been Selected as a 2019 Best Places to Work award winner by the Milwaukee Business Journal

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of 12 Wisconsin businesses that are being named 2019's Best Places to Work in the Micro category (10-24 employees) by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

"This award starts with our culture and the wonderful people that are part of it," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "At Spectrum, we celebrate corporate successes as well as individual team member successes and we encourage our employees to find a balance between working hard and enjoying their lives and families."

Eligible firms are located in the Milwaukee area and have 10 or more full time employees. Of the Business Journal's 150 firm nominations, 54 winners were selected in five categories. Participating firms had a large percentage of employees complete an online survey created and scored by the Business Journal's program partner, Quantum Workplace. Winners were chosen based on highest scores in areas such as: personal engagement, communications and resources, teamwork, retention, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers and senior leaders, manager effectiveness and job satisfaction.



The 2019 winners will be recognized at an awards dinner on October 30 at the Pfister Hotel.

About the Milwaukee Business Journal

Founded in 1983, the Milwaukee Business Journal is an award-winning business newspaper serving southeastern Wisconsin with a daily website and weekly print edition. More information about the Milwaukee Business Journal is available at bizjournals.com/milwaukee.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors

