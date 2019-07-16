Spectrum Investment Advisors Has Been Selected as a 2019 Fastest Growing Firms Award Winner by the Milwaukee Business Journal

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of 26 southeastern Wisconsin businesses that are being named 2019's Fastest Growing Firms by the Milwaukee Business Journal. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

According to Mark Kass, Editor-in-Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal, "The Fastest Growing Firms all boast a tenacious drive for success and the desire to beat out competitors at every turn."

"Winning this award for a second consecutive year is a real blessing and we owe it to our loyal customers and our dedicated staff," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

For a company to be selected, it must have annual revenue between $3 million and $500 million and have recorded a profit for the past three years. Firms with the highest percentages of growth from 2016 to 2018 were selected as winners. The Milwaukee Business Journal worked with accounting and consulting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP on the verification process.



The 2019 winners will be recognized at an awards luncheon on July 18 in downtown Milwaukee, as well as in the Milwaukee Business Journal's July 19 weekly edition.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About The Milwaukee Business Journal

Founded in 1983, the Milwaukee Business Journal is an award-winning business newspaper serving southeastern Wisconsin with a daily website and weekly print edition. More information about the Milwaukee Business Journal is available at bizjournals.com/milwaukee

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors

Related Links

spectruminvestor.com

