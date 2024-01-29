Spectrum Investment Advisors Has Been Selected as a 2023 Best Places to Work Award Winner by the Milwaukee Business Journal and Best Financial Advisory Firms by USA TODAY

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors located in Mequon, Wisconsin, has been named one of 2023's Best Places to Work in the Micro category (10-24 employees) by the Milwaukee Business Journal. 

Eligible firms had a large percentage of employees complete an online survey created and scored by the Business Journal's program partner, Quantum Workplace. Winners were chosen based on the highest scores in areas such as personal engagement, communication and resources, teamwork, retention, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers and senior leaders, manager effectiveness, and job satisfaction. Rankings in each category and overall winners were celebrated in the UW Panther Arena on August 24th, 2023.

About the Milwaukee Business Journal
Founded in 1983, the Milwaukee Business Journal is an award-winning business newspaper serving southeastern Wisconsin with a daily website and weekly print edition. More information about the Milwaukee Business Journal is available at bizjournals.com/milwaukee.

Tysons Corner, VA – Spectrum Investment Advisors was named one of the Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2023 by USA TODAY on March 16th, 2023. The Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 title highlights firms that provide excellent financial services on a national level.

This recognition was determined based on two dimensions:

  • Peer/Client Recommendation: The recommendations were collected via an independent survey sent to over 20,000 clients and financial advisors.
  • Growth of Assets under Management (AUM): The development of AUM was analyzed both short (12 months) and long term (5-years) based on publicly available data.

"Being recognized by USA TODAY is a testament to our firm's unmatched passion and work ethic," - Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

About USA TODAY
Founded in 1982, USA TODAY is a multi-platform news and information media company. USA TODAY has 7 million viewers daily. More information about USA TODAY can be found at usatoday.com.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors
Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs.  For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.  Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

