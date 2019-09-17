Spectrum Investment Advisors Named A Future 50 Company

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, has been named a 2019 Future 50 company by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce's (MMAC) Council of Small Business Executives (COSBE). For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

The Future 50 program, now in its 32nd year, recognizes privately-owned companies in the seven-county Milwaukee region that have been in business for at least three years and have shown significant revenue and employment growth.

"The 2019 Future 50 companies represent strong and growing entrepreneurs," said Stephanie Hall, executive director of COSBE. "We are proud of their achievements and look forward to following their continuing success."

"We are honored to be recognized as one of COSBE's Future 50 companies," said Spectrum Investment Advisors President Manuel Rosado. "We have our loyal customers and devoted team to thank for winning this award."

The Future 50 companies will be honored at an awards luncheon on Friday, September 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center. The luncheon will be hosted by the MMAC, COSBE and BizTimes Media.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and COSBE

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) represents 1,800 member businesses, employing more than 300,000 employees. Members with 1-300 employees are represented by the MMAC's Council of Small Business Executives. COSBE has administered the Future 50 program since 1988. More information about the MMAC is available at www.mmac.org.

