Spectrum Investment Advisors Named the 2019 Ozaukee Economic Development Medium Business of the Year

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 26, 2019 -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, has been named the 2019 Ozaukee Economic Development Medium Business of the Year. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

The program, which began in 2013, recognizes companies that have seen significant business and job growth over the past five years and are strong community partners.

Spectrum Investment Advisors has added 10 new employees over the last five years and has averaged 20% revenue growth per year for the last 22 years. The firm is a strong community supporter, contributing approximately 9%-10% of their profits each year to local civic and charitable organizations.

"Winning this award is a real blessing to our organization and we owe it to our loyal customers and our dedicated staff," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

Awards will be presented at OED's seventh annual Business of the Year and Economic Forecast breakfast, Thursday, September 19 at the Pavilion in Cedarburg.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About Ozaukee Economic Development

Ozaukee Economic Development works to advance the business prosperity of Ozaukee County, collaborating with community, regional and business partners, ensuring a growing and diversified Ozaukee County economy. More information about OED is available at www.ozaukeebusiness.org.

