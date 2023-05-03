Spectrum Investment Advisors Receive Local & National Recognition

MEQUON, Wis., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors is honored to be recognized for their excellence with multiple awards in the first quarter. These awards highlight Spectrum's exceptional services for clients and their commitment to creating a work atmosphere that attracts the best employees.

"The recognition is a direct reflection of our dedicated team who make servicing our clients their top priority, thus creating an incredible culture within the firm," said Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

The National Association of Plan Advisors has added Spectrum Investment Advisors to its 2022 list of top defined contribution (DC) advisor teams. The NAPA Net Staff stated, "NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams with AUA Over $100 Million, ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement—presents a compelling case for the impact on the nation's private retirement system." This award is based on self-reported assets under advisement as of December 31, 2022, and announced March 2023.

Another notable award is the 2023 Top Retirement Planning Services Provider by Manage HR Magazine. This magazine features the top retirement planning service providers who share strategies on building robust financial futures for clients. Spectrum was ranked in the top 10. This award was based on data from 2022 and published February 2023.

Every year, companies throughout the greater Milwaukee region compete to be named one of Milwaukee's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Spectrum Investment Advisors is named a 2023 winner. This award illustrates how thoughtful leadership delivers results that translate into a strong company culture. It was based on surveys taken from October 28th – November 12th, 2022. Spectrum received this award in January 2023.

Spectrum is also recognized as a 2023 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors by InvestmentNews in February 2023. Spectrum was ranked 15th based on employer and employee surveys, evaluating company culture, benefits, and career paths based on 2022 data.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com/. Spectrum paid a licensing fee for use of the award designations and logos above.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors