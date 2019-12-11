Spectrum Investment Advisors Was Named A Best Place To Work In Money Management By Pensions & Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors was ranked fifth out of 25 managers with 20 to 49 employees in the 2019 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments. The eighth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Again, this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and benefits," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited their colleagues, the firm's culture and the benefits, as the things that make it a great place to work."

"To be nationally recognized as a Best Place to Work within our industry is a testament to the wonderful people that are part of our team," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "It starts with our culture, and the passionate work and collaboration we share across the firm. At Spectrum, we celebrate success both corporately and individually, while encouraging our employees to find a balance between working hard and enjoying their lives and families."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 47-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Visit P&I at www.pionline.com

