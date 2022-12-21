SPECTRUM INVESTMENT ADVISORS WINS PENSIONS & INVESTMENT'S BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT AWARD

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is named a 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments. The 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. To learn more about Spectrum, visit www.spectruminvestor.com

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress, and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Pirrello.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. To learn more about P&I, visit www.pionline.com

Disclosure: Spectrum was named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for 2022 by Pensions & Investments (P&I). The rating was awarded on December 12, 2022 and previously on December 6, 2021, December 2, 2020, December 9, 2019 and December 4, 2017. The recognition is based on data from 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2017 respectively. Spectrum paid a licensing fee to Pension & Investments for use of this designation and logo.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors