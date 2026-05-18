SPECTRUM LAUNCHES ULTRA-LOW LATENCY INTERNET, DELIVERING FASTER REAL-TIME CONNECTIVITY

Key Takeaways

Ultra-low latency internet with L4S technology goes beyond speed, delivering less lag and more control.

Built for real-time moments: smoother gameplay, clearer video calls, immersive experiences and more responsive apps.

Currently launched in the Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas; Reno, Nev.; Rochester, Minn.; and St. Louis, Mo. areas, with a nationwide rollout to follow.

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever hit a button in a game and watch your character react a split second too late? Or talk over someone on a video call because of that awkward delay? That's latency, and Spectrum is working to eliminate it. With the launch of ultra-low latency internet powered by L4S technology (low latency, low loss, scalable throughput), Spectrum is making everyday online experiences feel faster, smoother, and more natural in real time.

"Speed gets you there, but latency determines how it feels once you arrive," said Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President, Product. "Many of today's most popular applications require real-time responsiveness. This is about eliminating delays so customers can enjoy gaming, working or connecting with family via video in a way that feels immediate."

Customers increasingly rely on instant connections to make the most of every moment. L4S technology enables smoother, more responsive connections for latency-sensitive applications including AI tools, gaming and video chatting. Spectrum's low-latency network works with products from companies like NVIDIA and any other developers who build their applications to meet L4S standards. When both the product and network are optimized, the customer wins.

Automatically included with Spectrum Internet service at no additional cost, low latency technology is already live for Spectrum customers in the Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas; Reno, Nev.; Rochester, Minn.; and St. Louis, Mo. areas. The service will expand to additional markets across the country as the Company completes its ongoing network evolution project, bringing enhanced connectivity to customers nationwide.

More information about Spectrum Internet is available at Spectrum.com/Internet.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.