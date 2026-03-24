SPECTRUM NEWS AND SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY'S NEWHOUSE SCHOOL PARTNER TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION OF JOURNALISTS

Key Takeaways

Spectrum News will invest in the next generation of local journalists by featuring student reporting on Spectrum News channels across the country and mentoring student interns in Syracuse and beyond.

Spectrum News staff will collaborate with Newhouse School faculty to teach production and investigative journalism courses, and a new field study program will provide hands-on experience around major events.

An on-campus kick-off event scheduled for March 26-27 will feature a panel discussion and a series of professional development sessions.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum News and Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications have announced a partnership that will provide students with hands-on experiences and professional development opportunities in journalism and media production. Announced last night at Syracuse University's Toner Prizes Celebration by Mike Bair, Executive Vice President of Spectrum Networks, the partnership also will provide Spectrum News with student-produced content that will enhance coverage and provide viewers with a unique look at the next generation's perspective on today's top issues.

Syracuse University Newhouse School of Public Communications and Spectrum News announce journalism partnership

"This unprecedented partnership with such a respected news platform will blaze a new trail in how media organizations and universities can work together to serve local communities," Newhouse School Dean Mark J. Lodato said. "Experiential learning has always been at the heart of a Newhouse education, and this collaboration, which places our students alongside some of the best journalists in the business while reporting for real audiences, is exactly the kind of transformative opportunity that defines Newhouse's legacy of excellence in journalism education."

As part of the program, Spectrum News journalists will work side-by-side with Newhouse School students and faculty in Syracuse. Additionally, Spectrum News will have students participate in internships at newsrooms across the country. Starting in the 2026-27 school year, Spectrum News producers also will engage with students in advanced producing classes and in a jointly led investigative journalism course. The partnership also includes a unique field study program, offering students the chance to report on significant events like the 2026 midterms from Washington, D.C., the 2026 Dodgers season and the 2028 Olympics from Los Angeles.

"This collaboration brings real-world experience to the classroom and underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of journalists," said Bair. "We're supporting students as they embark on their journalism careers and providing a pathway to create a sustainable future for local news, supported by these talented emerging reporters."

Beginning in the fall of 2026 as part of the collaboration, student journalism will be showcased across Spectrum News' website, the Spectrum News mobile app and its social media channels. Students will produce local news coverage and an issues-based magazine show for Spectrum News networks, and student reporting will contribute to the Syracuse network's daily on-air sports coverage. Additional content will be produced as the partnership develops, providing local student perspectives on the important issues of the day to Spectrum News viewers across the country.

"We are building a mutually beneficial partnership with the Newhouse School that supports both the professional development of emerging journalists and our recruiting efforts for Spectrum News," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Spectrum. "Many Syracuse University alumni have gone on to become leaders and journalists at Spectrum News, and this collaboration will deepen those connections while helping us identify and nurture new talent for our newsrooms."

To celebrate the partnership, Spectrum News and the Newhouse School will host an on-campus kick-off event this week on March 26-27. The two-day celebration will include a reception for students, a panel discussion on the future of local journalism, and a series of engaging professional development sessions conducted by Spectrum News journalists and leaders.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses in 41 states, supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on over 35 networks across Charter's footprint. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

About The Newhouse School

The S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University trains the next generation of communications leaders, preparing students to not only enter a rapidly changing media industry, but to shape its future. Called one of the very best schools in its field by the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC), Newhouse has been lauded for providing an excellent educational experience due to its outstanding students, faculty, staff, leadership and facilities, as well as financial stability and a deep curriculum. The Newhouse School is committed to expanding academic excellence through research and creative activity, as well as community engagement and professional opportunities to help students develop their skill set outside the classroom.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.