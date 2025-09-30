Spectrum Science Acquires Return on Focus, Expanding Strategic Capabilities to Drive Brand Success through Proprietary, Evidence-Based Approach to Positioning

Acquisition strengthens Spectrum's strategic and commercial offering, allowing for differentiated positioning to be pulled through via best-in-class agile delivery model

WASHINGTON and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science, an independent, full-service, strategic platform offering integrated healthcare marketing communications, clinical trial recruitment and retention, advertising, consulting and media services today announced the acquisition of Return on Focus, a strategic marketing organization that helps pharmaceutical and biotech companies create value for their brands through a proprietary, evidence-based approach to positioning and other foundational strategic services.

Spectrum Science Welcomes Return on Focus

For more than 20 years Return on Focus has applied a rigorous methodology that integrates deep internal expertise, comprehensive market research and thorough competitive analysis into a proprietary framework that delivers the foundational insights and communication elements necessary to support optimal launch trajectory and ongoing brand success. This structured, evidence-based process empowers organizations to act decisively and confidently in dynamic markets, where early strategic choices set the stage to unlock a brand's full commercial potential and market impact.

"The acquisition of Return on Focus is a natural extension of Spectrum's commitment to delivering unmatched strategic value to our clients," said Amy Hutnik, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Spectrum Science. "Return on Focus' data-driven positioning expertise adds specificity and depth to our integrated approach, bridging the gap between early clinical development and commercial strategy. This partnership strengthens our ability to guide products to market with precision, helping both Spectrum and Return of Focus clients benefit from our combined acumen and expanded service offerings."

Return on Focus operates in complex, high-impact therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and rare disease across a diverse range of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and specialty care companies. Over the past five years, Return on Focus has worked with more than 40 companies, including seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. In joining with Spectrum, Dan Reinhardt and Abby Manning will continue leading the Return on Focus team, working closely with Spectrum's Advertising, Communications and Consulting teams.

"At Spectrum, we've found an ideal collaborator in an organization that shares our commitment to applying scientific and strategic acumen to optimize our client's commercial success," said Dan Reinhardt, President of Return on Focus. "With our unique lens and commitment to evidence-based decision-making, we're able to disrupt the status quo and unlock value for our clients. Together with Spectrum, we can ensure that the value we create is carried through every phase of a product's lifecycle, delivering measurable impact for our clients."

This is the third acquisition Spectrum has completed since its strategic partnership with Knox Lane in 2023. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an award-winning, strategic platform of integrated marketing communications, clinical trial recruitment and retention, advertising, consulting and media services. Connected by a foundation of scientific and strategic acumen, Spectrum delivers at all points in the product and company lifecycle, across all channels, with global reach as the U.S. partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). As an independent company with end-to-end capabilities operating all together under a single P&L, Spectrum's flexible model is purposefully designed to meet and evolve with the specific needs of health and life science clients. Ready to experience a new frequency all together? Visit spectrumscience.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Return on Focus

Return on Focus is a strategic marketing organization that helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies unlock the full potential of their brands. Through its evidence-based positioning and messaging, Return on Focus guides teams to craft compelling brand stories that drive behavior change, create clarity and ensure the right medicines reach the right patients. Learn more at returnonfocus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

Media Contact:

Darcy Woodson

212-468-5360

SOURCE Spectrum Science